A random supermarket in Chelsea. A family-run pharmacy on the Lower East Side. A SoHo CVS that gets deliveries at a certain time on a certain day (And if you’re not there, you’ll miss it.)

New Yorkers are trading secret sources for locating at-home test kits that are exceedingly hard to find. And with the omicron variant surging through the city at the worst possible time, City Hall has so far been less than forthcoming about where people can get their hands on one of the tests furnished by the federal government. Meanwhile, anecdotes of price gouging have been pouring in.

At a Kips Bay CVS on Wednesday morning, Kevin from Brewster, who declined to give his last name, searched for an at-home test for his sick wife.

“You know where to get one?” he asked a WNYC/Gothamist reporter. “There are none in Putnam County. Zero. Everywhere in Putnam County, the closest place to get 'em outside Putnam County is Norwalk, Connecticut."

City officials said they’d continue passing out at-home COVID-19 tests at public hospital testing sites for people waiting in long lines to get PCR tests, and sites would stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the increased demand, though they’ll close early on Friday. Some were being given out at mobile testing units, while five additional pop-up sites — one in each borough — would open to the general public Thursday to distribute a total of 10,000 tests.

On Wednesday evening, the mayor tweeted a list of locations that would each have 2,000 COVID-19 Binax test kits to give out starting at 9 a.m.