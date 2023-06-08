Wondering when the city’s latest visitor will finally pack its bags and clear out?

There’s good news and bad news, according to meteorologists.

“It looks like we're still going to be dealing with some of the smoke today, but the latest trends show it’s not going to be anywhere as bad as we saw Wednesday or Tuesday evening,” said David Stark, a New York-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Air quality should improve substantially on Thursday evening and into Friday, with more clearing expected over the weekend as the low-pressure system that’s been pushing the wildfire smoke from Canada to the Northeastern U.S. finally heads for the hills – or, more accurately, down south and to the Atlantic Ocean.

“If there’s going to be anything lingering around, it’s going to be higher up in the atmosphere, creating more of a hazier sky,” said Stark.

The bad news: the weekend’s forecast is impossible to predict with 100% accuracy, due to the finicky nature of smoke and wind currents.

What’s more, if the fires up north continue, there’s no guarantee that the nasty air won’t return for a visit few weeks or months from now.

“If the fire’s still ongoing in Canada and the weather pattern sets up correctly, it is possible that we could see something like this happening somewhere down the road,” Stark explained.

The current weather patterns are somewhat typical for late spring, Stark said — normally resulting in a few days of cooler northern air before summer heat kicks into gear.

What is unusual is the dangerous level of air quality – a result of the weather pattern and the smoke – and the orange haze that made it hard to spot NYC’s iconic landmarks from even close range.

“At its worst, yesterday, visibilities with that smoke were down to three-quarters of a mile in Central Park and New York City, that’s crazy,” said meteorologist Lauren Casey, with environmental news organization Climate Central. “Now visibilities are up to three miles, and we should see that continue to increase.”

The shifting low-pressure system will drive heavy smog southwest— which means it will concentrate around Washington, D.C., Casey said.

But the fact that the air now looks clearer in New York City doesn’t necessarily indicate that it’s safe to resume exercise and other outdoor plans.

“I would really keep an eye on that air quality index, especially locally, there can be deviations,” Casey explained. “So you want to wait until that is back to a code green to go back outdoors and engage in activities.”