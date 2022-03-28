The midterm election season is heating up across New York City with candidates going door-to-door to collect petitions for the primary contests set for June.

But remnants of last year’s November election still linger and could be a prelude to the coming months. One sign in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn is just such a harbinger.

The sign is still planted in the front yard of a three-story house on 79th Street between 4th and 5th avenues. It’s just one of dozens of the same signs that popped up in lawns and shop windows throughout the 43rd City Council District last year, where a competitive Council race was underway.

A bright yellow rectangle with black block letters, the sign pops against the browning shrubbery, fallen pine needles, and a gray brick foundation. The all-caps message is simple, and takes aim at the district’s Democratic incumbent: “JUSTIN BRANNAN DEFUNDED THE POLICE”.

Except, that didn’t actually happen. Money cut from the New York City Police Department in one city budget two years ago was restored before last year’s general election. Funding for personnel in the local precinct actually increased.

But the sign was not based on facts. It tapped into a feeling, about the uptick in crime and frustration with national political leaders. While politics has long been an arena for stretching the truth, experts call this an example of political propaganda and misinformation that’s become so commonplace in recent years that it threatens the health of democracy. Perhaps the most dangerous outcome was former President Donald Trump’s false insistence that the 2020 election was stolen — and the riot that ensued when Congress lawfully certified the vote.

But the specter of misinformation pervades electoral politics even at the most granular level. With competitive midterm races picking up steam across the region, a closer look at the 43rd Council District race can offer a preview of what voters across the city can expect this election season and what to do when they spot questionable claims before they head into the voting booth.