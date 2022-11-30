“Ask Governor Murphy” — your chance to present questions to New Jersey’s governor live and on-air — returns Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Listen Live on WNYC, or at Gothamist.com. “Ask Governor Murphy” is a production of WBGO in Newark, in partnership with WNYC and WHYY. It’s hosted by WNYC and Gothamist reporter Nancy Solomon.

Waning support from labor?

Murphy has long been promising a "post-mortem" of New Jersey's coronavirus response, and told reporters for months it was coming soon. This week, he finally hired an outside law firm to conduct a review. The announcement comes a few days after the federal government stopped new admissions to a New Jersey veterans home that failed to keep elderly veterans safe from COVID-19. The administration has also faced several lawsuits from veterans home staffers alleging they and residents weren't protected.

We’ll ask the governor what he has asked the outside consultants to do.

Here are some other issues we might ask Murphy about:

New Jersey faces shortages in two areas the state depends upon: teachers and judges. We’ll ask the governor what he’s doing about it.

The signature initiative of Murphy’s second term is a property tax rebate program. But complaints about the ANCHOR program have already begun. We’ll find out why so many people are unhappy and what the governor is doing about it.

Those are just some of the topics on our minds, but we want to hear from you.

