City officials are still picking up the pieces after a parking garage partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, killing one garage worker and injuring several other people.
The nearly 100-year-old building at 57 Ann St. in the Financial District buckled shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday with six parking garage workers still inside, officials said. One of them died in the collapse, while four others were taken to a nearby hospital. One refused medical attention, officials said.
The cause of the collapse remained under investigation Tuesday night.
'I know I'd seen people in there'
Ahmad Scott was about to walk into the building before it started to collapse. His car was parked on the ground floor.
"I'm just worried about the people inside because that's the most important thing," he told Gothamist. "I know I'd seen people in there, and as it fell, I didn't know what the hell was happening."
Staten Island resident Valerie Malloy also said she had to wait and see if she'll ever drive her car again. She was parked in a neighboring parking garage on Beekman Street that was closed to customers Tuesday night as inspections continued.
"At the end of the day, I can replace the car, right?" she said. "So if it's totaled, I have insurance and I'll get a new car. You can't replace people, so I'll just be happy for that. Inconvenience is small compared to life."
Problems in the past
City Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said the building had several open violations dating back 20 years, including issues like sagging beams and cracking concrete. The owner had filed to fix those issues by 2010, but it was not clear if that had happened.
Building records also showed that the city's fire department requested a structural stability inspection following the parking garage collapse on Tuesday. The building also received two elevator violations in 2021, but both were dismissed.
Robo dog to the rescue
Not long after the city rolled out its new $750,000 robotic dogs, or Digidogs, the FDNY put the four-legged cyborgs to the test in the immediate aftermath of the garage collapse.
The Digidogs maneuvered into the wreckage to livestream video just as firefighters were being asked to vacate the building because its structural integrity remained at risk.
“This was an extremely dangerous operation for our firefighters,” FDNY Chief John Esposito said.
New rules
Gothamist compiled a list of at least seven other building collapses since 2019, including the most recent in March 2023, when a wall collapsed at a demolition site in SoHo. Five people died in total, and several more were injured, according to previous reports on Gothamist.
The city started phasing in new structural inspection requirements last year under Local Law 126, and garages in Lower Manhattan were first in line. That means they're required to have their conditions assessed and filed to the city Department of Buildings by the end of the year.
It was not clear if the site of Tuesday's collapse, however, had filed an inspection report yet.
"Unfortunately, the rule came a little late," said Eric Cowley, an engineer based in Stamford, Conn., who is qualified by the city to conduct inspections under the new law.