City officials are still picking up the pieces after a parking garage partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, killing one garage worker and injuring several other people. The nearly 100-year-old building at 57 Ann St. in the Financial District buckled shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday with six parking garage workers still inside, officials said. One of them died in the collapse, while four others were taken to a nearby hospital. One refused medical attention, officials said. The cause of the collapse remained under investigation Tuesday night.

A firefighter walks by a car covered in rubble at the scene of a parking lot collapse in Lower Manhattan. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

'I know I'd seen people in there' Ahmad Scott was about to walk into the building before it started to collapse. His car was parked on the ground floor. "I'm just worried about the people inside because that's the most important thing," he told Gothamist. "I know I'd seen people in there, and as it fell, I didn't know what the hell was happening." Staten Island resident Valerie Malloy also said she had to wait and see if she'll ever drive her car again. She was parked in a neighboring parking garage on Beekman Street that was closed to customers Tuesday night as inspections continued. "At the end of the day, I can replace the car, right?" she said. "So if it's totaled, I have insurance and I'll get a new car. You can't replace people, so I'll just be happy for that. Inconvenience is small compared to life." Problems in the past City Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said the building had several open violations dating back 20 years, including issues like sagging beams and cracking concrete. The owner had filed to fix those issues by 2010, but it was not clear if that had happened. Building records also showed that the city's fire department requested a structural stability inspection following the parking garage collapse on Tuesday. The building also received two elevator violations in 2021, but both were dismissed.

Rubble that fell onto the street just outside of a parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan. Derek French/Shutterstock

Robo dog to the rescue Not long after the city rolled out its new $750,000 robotic dogs, or Digidogs, the FDNY put the four-legged cyborgs to the test in the immediate aftermath of the garage collapse. The Digidogs maneuvered into the wreckage to livestream video just as firefighters were being asked to vacate the building because its structural integrity remained at risk. “This was an extremely dangerous operation for our firefighters,” FDNY Chief John Esposito said.