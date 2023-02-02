Sayreville is a majority middle class borough of about 45,000 people in Middlesex County, located about 40 miles south of central Manhattan and 70 miles from Philadelphia.

At the time, Dwumfour said she was running for the council seat to prioritize improving local roads and infrastructure and fostering economic growth .

Her election was extremely close and upset what had been the council’s previous balance of power. Dwumfour and her brother, Christian Onuoha, challenged two incumbent Democrats. The Republican brother-sister duo won by only a couple hundred votes, leaving the Democratic mayor as a tiebreaker for close votes. Onuoha was appointed council president last month.

Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021. Prior to that and after her election, she served as the council’s liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission.

A 30-year-old councilmember from Sayreville, New Jersey, was killed on Wednesday night after being shot several times in her SUV near her house. Here’s what we know about Eunice Dwumfour:

Personal history

On LinkedIn and in candidate surveys, Dwumfour said she had graduated from William Paterson University in New Jersey with a bachelor’s degree in women's and gender studies. She told the outlet TAPinto that while in college, she worked as an EMT. After graduating, she had worked in software and as a IT business analyst, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dwumfour grew up in Newark and said she attended public schools there. At the time of her election, she said, she had lived in Sayreville for more than five years.

Sayreville native John Wisniewski, a former state assemblyman as well as a former state Democratic committee chair, said she was deeply religious and often referenced her faith in the council.

“She was a councilwoman who often brought to her dialogue on the Borough Council her faith,” Wisniewski said. “She would often talk about her faith as a basis for the decisions she was making as an elected official and the reason she chose to run for office and get involved in her community.”

Statements from New Jersey officials

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement calling Dwumfour a “committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

In a statement on the borough's website, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick called Dwumfour a “woman of deep faith (who) worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and as a community leader.”