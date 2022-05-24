New York’s political world was turned on its head late last week by a mapmaking expert from a prestigious college hours away from New York.

Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, authored the state’s newly released, redrawn congressional and state Senate districts, which – barring a successful legal challenge – will take effect in this year’s elections and remain in place through 2032.

He was hired for the job by Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister, a conservative Steuben County judge who first ruled a prior set of Democrat-drawn congressional lines were drawn in such a way to benefit the Democratic Party, in violation of the state Constitution.

Democrats have targeted McAllister and Cervas for criticism, questioning their motives as they finalized the enormously consequential map that could help determine which party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

So far, Cervas has declined requests for interviews about his New York mapmaking, saying he is treating the process as if he is involved in ongoing litigation. But he and McAllister provided a window into their respective thinking in a 31-page court filing early Saturday, with Cervas laying out his reasoning for many of the major choices he made – some of which will have ripple effects in elections for the next decade.

1. A GOP gerrymander? Judge pushes back hard

Yes, McAllister was elected on the Republican line, and he hired Cervas. And Republicans brought the lawsuit that got the original, Democrat-drawn lines thrown out. But McAllister forcefully pushed back against the notion that the new lines amounted to a “GOP gerrymander,” as some Democrats have suggested.

McAllister noted it wasn’t just his decision to throw out the previous lines. The mid-level Appellate Division agreed with him, as did the Democrat-dominated Court of Appeals, the state’s top court. The judge said all three courts reached the same conclusion because they “applied the applicable rules of law in as fair and impartial a manner as possible.”