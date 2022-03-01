New York needs to cease using fossil fuels immediately and move toward renewable sources of energy in order to limit the inevitable impact of climate change, experts said in response to the latest United Nations climate change report.

The report’s predictions for low-lying coastal cities like New York City are grim: more deadly heat waves and sea level rise that could render parts of Lower Manhattan uninhabitable in this generation if no action is taken to limit global warming.

“You’re going to have to move faster – every city is going to have to move faster,” said Tim Kohler, an archaeology and evolutionary anthropology professor at Washington State University and one of the lead authors for the North American section of the report. “We’re putting greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere and that has to stop or places like New York City are going to have huge problems.”

The assessment was released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Representatives from 195 UN member countries met over the last two weeks to come to a consensus on how global warming is influencing nature, agriculture and human health. The report also gives lawmakers a roadmap on the potential and limits for humans to adapt to these changes.

Their message to the world is clear: the time to act is now, or low-lying coastal cities like New York City, who are at the highest risk, can expect a future fraught with even hotter temperatures and more flooding from sea level rise, intense storms and increased rainfall.

This assessment is the sixth made by the panel — it leaves no doubt that the planet is at its tipping point, and some of the fallout is already irreversible. Even with a scenario of substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions, the odds are now greater than 50% that global warming will approach or surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2040, according to the IPCC report. The planet is already, on average, 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than 1850-1900 levels and is on pace to reach 2 degrees or more, according to Kohler.

“If we took the most aggressive possible action all over the world, it’s unlikely that we could do better than stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Kohler. “That’s very dicey ground because frankly it becomes hard to predict exactly what will happen when temperatures get that high.”