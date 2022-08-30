The New York City public school system is opening its doors this fall for the first time in two years without major COVID-19 restrictions. The city’s Department of Education has loosened numerous protocols, following recent updates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But COVID-19 didn’t quite disappear this summer, even as temperatures heated up and youths looked forward to life outside of classes and the pandemic’s shadow.

A surge of infections this spring — followed a steady plateau of transmission for weeks — left the coronavirus stewing. Since early April, just fewer than 1,300 minors have been hospitalized — about half of which happened after school ended in late June, according to data from the New York State Department of Health.

Yet deaths for all ages have remained relatively low, despite the persistent infections. Dr. Denis Nash, an epidemiology professor at City University of New York, said some loosening of the previous school protocols was understandable.

“We’re in a much different place now than we were last year,” Nash said. “I do think it's reasonable to back off on some of the different policies that have been in existence in the past.”

As he and other health experts expect another surge this autumn, here’s what families should know about the changes in COVID-19 protocols during the third school year under the pandemic.