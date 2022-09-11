It has been 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 cast a dark pall over New York City, changing the course of history for the United States and the rest of the world. Events will be held throughout the city on Sunday to honor those killed in the attacks, as well as others who perished afterward from illnesses stemming from toxin exposure, particularly common among first responders.

In anticipation of tomorrow's observances, Gothamist has compiled information on some of the major traffic and transit changes to expect, to assist families — and visitors, for ceremonies open to the public — hoping to attend.

9/11 commemoration ceremony

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will hold a commemoration ceremony in Lower Manhattan. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and is not open to the public. (Families directly impacted by the attacks received formal invitations to attend in August, according to the memorial’s website.)

The ceremony will primarily consist of a name-reading of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks, most of whom were in New York City. The first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the former World Trade Center.

Several politicians are expected to be in attendance, including Vice President Kamala Harris. The ceremony will be livestreamed online starting at 8:40 a.m.

Afterward, the Memorial will open to the public at 3 p.m. The museum will remain closed, enabling 9/11 families to visit privately.

The following roads will be closed, per the city Department of Transportation: