It has been 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 cast a dark pall over New York City, changing the course of history for the United States and the rest of the world. Events will be held throughout the city on Sunday to honor those killed in the attacks, as well as others who perished afterward from illnesses stemming from toxin exposure, particularly common among first responders.
In anticipation of tomorrow's observances, Gothamist has compiled information on some of the major traffic and transit changes to expect, to assist families — and visitors, for ceremonies open to the public — hoping to attend.
9/11 commemoration ceremony
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will hold a commemoration ceremony in Lower Manhattan. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and is not open to the public. (Families directly impacted by the attacks received formal invitations to attend in August, according to the memorial’s website.)
The ceremony will primarily consist of a name-reading of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks, most of whom were in New York City. The first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the former World Trade Center.
Several politicians are expected to be in attendance, including Vice President Kamala Harris. The ceremony will be livestreamed online starting at 8:40 a.m.
Afterward, the Memorial will open to the public at 3 p.m. The museum will remain closed, enabling 9/11 families to visit privately.
The following roads will be closed, per the city Department of Transportation:
- Streets facing Barclay Street on the north, Rector Street on the south, Broadway on the east, and West Street
- Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street
- Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place
- 3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street
- Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place
Other New York City events
9/11 Children of Abraham Peace Vigil
An interfaith coalition of Christians, Jews, Muslims, and others will gather for a prayer vigil, conversation, and performances from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with the intent of fostering goodwill and defeating hatred and mistrust.
United Nations public plaza at 47th Street.; R.S.V.P. here.
One Day in September
The New York City Fire Museum hosts an exhibition of photographs by Richard Wiesel, featuring images of first responders' personal belongings and recorded interviews with family members. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free on Sept. 11. (The exhibition runs through Oct. 2.)
New York City Fire Museum, 278 Spring Street.; nycfiremuseum.org
Table of Silence Project 9/11
Lincoln Center will host this annual performance ritual, conceived and choreographed by Jacqulyn Buglisi of Buglisi Dance Theatre, involving more than 100 dancers. The performance starts at 8 a.m. and is presented free of charge with general admission. It will also stream live on the Lincoln Center website.
Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center; lincolncenter.org
Subway service changes until 5 a.m. Monday, per the Metropolitan Transportation Authority:
For Brooklyn commuters, 2 trains will not be running between the Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College and Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College stations.
There will be no 5 trains between East 180th Street and 149th St-Grand Concourse.
For Upper Manhattan straphangers: A trains are not running between 207th Street and 168th Street. They will replace C trains between 168th Street and 145th Street.
For those hoping to traverse the area between midtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, know that D trains aren't running between 34th St-Herald Square and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Centers.
No G trains between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues.
No J trains between 121st Street and Jamaica Center.
There are also no Staten Island Rail Road trains between Jefferson Avenue and Tottenville, though free shuttle buses are available.