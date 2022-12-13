As the holiday season ramps up, New York City and the rest of the nation are in the throes of a three-headed hydra of infectious disease.

Flu season has spiked early across the U.S., and COVID-19 is taking off post-Thanksgiving. Through the end of last week, the city was averaging about 1,100 daily emergency department visits due to flu-like illness, double the number from late October. Following the turkey gatherings, the city’s weekly tally of COVID-19 cases increased to more than 26,000 — compared against 19,000 the week prior. Both are likely undercounts, given the popularity of home testing. But likewise, hospitalizations are up 20%, while deaths are hovering around 120 per week.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections remain high but are beginning to cool off after plaguing the area since October. The city health department recorded about 3,000 RSV cases the first week of December, down about 40% from early November. Like the flu, the annual arrival of RSV peaked months early.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan issued an advisory last week urging New Yorkers to take extra precautions as they gather and travel over the coming weeks. He joined “All Things Considered” host Sean Carlson on Monday to break down the best advice for facing the “tripledemic,” especially if New Yorkers get infected by the trio back to back.

Sean Carlson: Why are so many people getting sick right now?

Vasan: We're not entirely sure why, but some of the hypotheses are that we've spent the last two viral seasons mostly masked, with more social distancing, and not moving about the same way. So our immune systems are a little bit unexposed to viruses relative to years past.

We're certainly seen that in younger kids who haven't had that normal exposure to viruses and disease that they have in schools. So that's probably the best hypothesis, but I don't know that anyone's nailed an explanation.

Your office is recommending that everybody masks up with high-quality masks.

What kinds are you recommending and what instances should they be putting them on in the first place?

Our first message is the best mask you can wear is the one you can get. We don't want trying to seek out a higher quality mask to be a barrier from wearing what’s most easily available to you.

That said, we know that higher-grade masks, like KN95s, KF94s and N95s, do provide significantly more protection against the transmission of all respiratory viruses. That's why we wear them in health care settings, where doctors, nurses and health care providers are exposed more frequently. And that's why we recommend it during this really unusual viral season that we're facing.

Do we know if masking protects us against RSV and the flu any better or worse than it does for COVID?

We know that masks unequivocally protect us against respiratory illness, airborne respiratory illness, which is why we issued the mask advisory last Friday.

It is really to say to New Yorkers, the holiday seasons haunt us. We want every New Yorker and every person to have the opportunity to celebrate in healthy ways with their family, community and congregation — something that's been stolen from us for the last two years.

The safest way to do that is to wear a mask when you're in public crowded settings, like subways, schools, elevators or crowded stores. You're doing your holiday shopping? It makes sense to wear a mask when you're going in and out of stores.

Can you walk us through the symptoms of RSV? How would you know that it's RSV and not the flu or COVID?

I think it's a great question — and really, really hard to tell to be perfectly honest.

These are respiratory viruses. They mostly affect the upper and lower respiratory tract. Every person who gets sick can be affected in slightly different ways.

Some might be more predisposed to a cough — or what we would call lower respiratory symptoms. Some folks might be more predisposed to upper respiratory symptoms like nasal congestion and sore throat.