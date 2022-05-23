An already chaotic political season in New York has taken another turn. Over the weekend, a court-appointed special master released new maps for congressional and state Senate district lines. It's the latest fallout from the state's convoluted redistricting process.

WNYC senior political correspondent Brigid Bergin spoke with Morning Edition host Michael Hill on where things stand with the newly finalized maps. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

So we have new maps for congressional and state Senate district lines. What does this mean for all of us going to vote?

Well, it means that you might be in a different congressional and state Senate district, and that means you may be voting for an entirely new set of candidates, including a different incumbent. It may also mean that you may be asked to sign a petition for someone who just decided to run for office based on these new maps and can now get on the ballot.

As an example, just last week, former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he is running for Congress in this newly drawn 10th Congressional District, which includes Lower Manhattan and stretches into Brownstone Brooklyn, including Park Slope. He tweeted pictures of himself out there gathering signatures this weekend, which candidates who want a spot on the primary ballot could start to do as soon as Saturday.

So expect to see lots more running into candidates out and about campaigning this summer since the primary for these congressional and state Senate contests doesn't take place until August 23rd.

So that means we have two primaries this summer —June 28th for statewide races, like governor and state assembly races — and then August 23rd for the state Senate and congressional contests. How do we end up in this spot?

To answer that we need to do a little recap. And that means going all the way back to 2014, which is when voters approved a constitutional amendment setting up a bipartisan commission, which was supposed to take the politics out of redrawing political districts.

Unfortunately, the commission failed and couldn't come up with maps that both sides agreed on so the state Legislature, controlled by Democrats, took over and drew their own maps earlier this year. Not surprisingly, those maps benefited the Democrats and Republicans sued over the congressional and state Senate lines.

They won in a ruling upheld by the state's highest court and that ruling moved the primary date for the congressional and state Senate race to August 23rd. That ruling also appointed Jonathan Cervas, a post-doctoral fellow from Carnegie Mellon University, as what's called a special master who was tasked with redrawing these maps.

Now he released a draft of the maps last Monday, and that set off its own series of chess moves by some candidates, but Cervas then got an earful from the public — people who are angry over the way some of his lines split groups of like voters, so-called communities of interest. So he made some adjustments before releasing a final version early Saturday morning.