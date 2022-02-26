Wearing masks indoors is about to get more flexible as Americans enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidance on Friday that relaxes the indoor recommendations for face coverings in nearly 70% of the country. Governors in the tri-state area had already begun rolling back some mask measures earlier this month, but the new rules could mean the end of this particular COVID-19 protocol for places like schools.

Under the revised guidelines, indoor masking in counties is based on a combination of elevated case rates and abundant COVID-19 hospitalizations. Regions get binned into high-, medium- and low-risk through this rubric known as the "COVID-19 Community Level," which updates in real time according to an area’s seven-day averages for cases and new hospitalizations as well as its hospital capacity. That means places will have more flexibility to drop mask requirements whenever COVID-19 cases cool off, but then bring them back during resurgences.