Kevin Zaleskie was sitting several rows in front of Sullivan on the Long Island Rail Road. For months afterward, he was haunted by one thought: what if he’d been killed?

“For a while, I felt like I was a ghost in my own house,” he said. “I would be out on the deck, grilling. I can look into these doors and see my family and say what would it be like if I wasn't here at all?”

In Sunset Park, people have been experiencing the same fear and stress.

“Usually in the mornings when I take the train, I usually take a nap. And now it's like you can't take a nap on the train no more. Now you gotta keep your eyes open, you gotta be in survival mode,” Evelyn Bermejo told Gothamist the day after the shooting.

“Everybody's nervous right now,” another resident, Evelyn Torres, agreed. “You don't know what happened, you go out of your house but you don't know if you come back to your house.”

That dread is something Julia Jean-Francois has heard a lot. She is overseeing counseling for a number of the Brooklyn victims at the Center for Family Life In Sunset Park. She said people in Sunset Park, many of whom are immigrants, were living with some fear even before the shooting.

“I think the tragedy here was there was a person who was very disturbed … who expressed that disorganization and rage and violence in a way that affected a lot of vulnerable people who already were afraid of Asian based hate crimes, or immigrant based hate crimes, being deported.”