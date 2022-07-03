The Supreme Court ended its term this week by striking a blow to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its ability to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

The majority opinion, led by the court’s conservatives, focused on the EPA’s authority to influence “a significant portion of the American economy.” They say the agency needs Congressional approval to have such regulatory power.

But in her dissent, Justice Elana Kagan highlights that Congress and the Clean Air Act have already given the EPA the power to regulate any substance that “causes, or contributes significantly to, air pollution” and that may “endanger public health or welfare.”

WNYC host Michael Hill speaks with Dr. Cecilia Sorensen, the director of Columbia University’s Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education, about what the ruling means for local and global health.

Their conversation is edited below for clarity.