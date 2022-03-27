Both Bershteyn and Shaman said it was too soon to tell whether the BA.2 subvariant of omicron that now dominates in New York would cause a significant surge in cases the way it has in parts of Europe. Nations like Scotland experienced dual surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths this winter due to BA.2 thriving so soon after its sister.

Only 36% of New York City residents have received a booster shot, the strongest barrier against severe COVID-19. And about one in five residents caught the initial BA.1 omicron strain this winter, according to estimates from Bershteyn and her colleagues.

If all those people were separate individuals, then it would mean about half the city could have solid protection against BA.2. However, there is some overlap between those two groups, given the vaccines don't prevent infection with omicron. So, the population still vulnerable to BA.2 is likely larger.

But Bershteyn said it’s possible that vaccination plus temporary immunity from recent infections could be enough to protect New York City from being hit hard by BA.2. Vaccinated people, for example, are less likely to spread BA.2 onward to others, according to research from Denmark.

“It may not lead to a sustained climb,” she said. “I think that's yet to be seen.”

She predicted that parts of the country that were less impacted by the initial omicron surge might be hit harder by BA.2. Within New York City, Bershteyn said, “it's possible but not as clear whether there were pockets that were spared from BA.1.”

Over the past week, the average number of daily cases in New York City has crept above 1,100, according to data recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s about 40% higher than a low point — 646 cases per day — recorded in early March, but a vast improvement over the more than 40,000 daily cases seen at the peak of the omicron surge in January.

“Over the past week, we've seen a small increase in reported COVID-19 cases in New York state and New York City, and some increases in people in the hospital with COVID-19 in New England,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday during a White House briefing.

New York City health officials maintain that BA.2 is not currently a threat.