Both Mount Sinai and Montefiore stated that they would agree to an arbitration plan.

Late Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose office has been involved with the negotiations, attempted a final manuever to prevent a strike. She suggested that the hospitals and the union agree to enter a binding arbitration deal, which would have continued bargaining discussions and canceled the strike.

The New York State Nurses Association first announced a plan to strike at these and other medical centers last month if the union couldn’t reach an agreement with hospital administrators. Since then, the union has landed contract deals with Richmond University Medical Center, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, BronxCare Health System, Maimonides Medical Center, New York-Presbyterian and two other hospital locations in the Mount Sinai Health System. Some of these deals have already been ratified by union members while others are still up for a vote.

Nurses are walking off the job at Mount Sinai’s main hospital in Harlem and at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. Picket lines were scheduled to start 7 a.m. Monday morning. The Montefiore facilities include the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, as well as the Weiler, Moses and Westchester Square campuses.

The nurses are striking as they negotiate for higher pay and increased staffing in their first new contracts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. NYSNA members have reached contract agreements with several other hospitals across the five boroughs in recent days, narrowly avoiding similar strikes.

Thousands of nurses at New York City hospitals went on strike Monday morning. The labor action has already begun to disrupt health care services at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem, where about 7,100 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) could join the picket line.

NYSNA did not, and, in a statement, called on Hochul to “listen to frontline COVID nurse heroes and respect our federally-protected labor and collective bargaining rights.” Mount Sinai stated that NYSNA leaders left the bargaining table early Monday morning, shortly after 1 a.m.

However, these aren’t the only New York City hospitals that are bargaining over new contracts. Nurses at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn have issued a strike notice for Jan. 17 if negotiations there continue to stall.

How will patient services be impacted at striking hospitals?

Both Montefiore and Mount Sinai announced plans to postpone elective surgeries at their affected facilities ahead of the strike. Montefiore also began working over the weekend to discharge “as many patients as appropriate,” according to a planning document shared with Gothamist by a hospital spokesperson.

In the days leading up to the strike, Mount Sinai made efforts to transfer some patients to other facilities, including newborn babies.

Both hospitals are also seeking to have ambulances diverted to other medical centers. Kate Smart, a spokesperson for City Hall, said ahead of the strikes that the city fire department “has contingency plans in place to reroute ambulances and NYC Health + Hospitals has emergency strategies to handle a surge in patients.”

Why are the nurses striking?

Nurses are fighting for better health benefits and higher pay, but they say they’re most concerned with staffing levels.

“Our bosses created the understaffing crisis by failing to hire and retain enough nurses … leaving the rest of us to work short staffed,” Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association, said in a virtual press conference on Sunday morning. “The hospital is often so overcrowded that patients are admitted in beds in the hallway instead of hospital rooms.”

At Mount Sinai Hospital, there were more than 600 nurse vacancies as of mid-December, according to a document shared with Gothamist by a nurse at the facility.

Frances Cartwright, the chief nursing officer at Mount Sinai Hospital, said the health system is working to fill open positions — and said administrators should focus on doing that before committing to additional hires. She added that staffing issues are not unique to Mount Sinai. “We are in a national workforce crisis,” she said.

Hagans said at Sunday’s press conference that Montefiore currently has more than 700 nursing vacancies — at times leaving one nurse in the emergency department to care for 20 patients at a time.

Montefiore did not respond to a request for comment about staffing issues.

How long will the strike last?

It’s still unclear how long the strike will last as negotiations are ongoing. Hospital worker strikes have taken place across the country over the past couple of years – lasting from just 24 hours to nearly 300 days.