On a recent Saturday evening, Peter Malvan approached a group of homeless men sitting on the steps of a church in midtown Manhattan.

“Good evening, y’all,” he said. “The Midnight Run is here.”

Midnight Run is a non-profit that gives out food, clothes, and toiletries nearly every day to New Yorkers living on the street. Malvan serves as the group’s vice president—a volunteer position—and is well-known by the group’s clients. As he stopped by different spots in Midtown where the homeless congregate, a woman approached him to give him a hug, while another one asked him to find a coat of the right size for her.

“I’ve gotten to know people,” he said.

Malvan, 61, five-feet-eight with a trimmed moustache and gray hair, handled the requests with his usual calm.

“I know Peter for a hundred years,” said Al Pagan, who still comes to Midnight Run drop-offs, even though he’s no longer homeless. “He's always trying to help somebody.”

Eight other people were helping the homeless that night, but Malvan was the only one who was homeless himself. After volunteering, he made his way to his home: the steps of a luxury clothing store just off Fifth Avenue.

Malvan is one of around 3,600 people who live on New York City’s streets. Far more homeless New Yorkers—58,000—live in shelters. But those on the street have become a highly visible flashpoint in the debate over how the city treats some of its most vulnerable residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to get people who have been living on the street for long periods of time and who reject traditional shelters housed within five years. That goal requires building more housing, including some that would need to meet very specific criteria. Some chronically homeless people, like Malvan, have developed sophisticated strategies to survive on the street, and finding the right type of accomodation they will accept can be challenging.

At night, when he gets ready to go to bed, Malvan follows a routine. He first looks for a few pieces of cardboard on Fifth Avenue and puts his sleeping bag on top of it.

“It's like I create a bed,” he says.

Then he looks for a cup, avoiding one trash can where there are a lot of rats. He finds a venti Starbucks cup that he’ll use for restroom breaks during the night.

Malvan usually sleeps in his pants and shirt and uses his jackets as a pillow. Despite the cold, he said he mostly sleeps soundly.

