As we reach the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is certain: New York City has changed.

Businesses shuttered their doors to stem the outbreak, sending employees to work from home. This ushered in a new era as hybrid and remote work arrangements have become standard — changing how New Yorkers commute, where they live and how they spend their money.

While Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul contend with the changes, housing is emerging as a key issue for the two Democrats. Rents — and homelessness — continue to spike to record levels. Meanwhile, the need for more housing — particularly affordable housing — is at a crescendo. Both the mayor and governor are proposing ambitious plans to spur the development of hundreds of thousands of new homes in the next decade.

To better understand what the future of New York City housing looks like and how we get there, the WNYC and Gothamist newsroom will be hosting an event next week at the Greene Space, where we'll talk to the mayor about his housing plan for the five boroughs.

In addition to talks on subjects ranging from the incremental changes that can happen now to the bold ideas that may forever change our city’s landscape, our Future of Housing event will include a panel discussion with city officials and leading housing experts, including Comptroller Brad Lander, City Planning Commissioner and housing rights attorney Leah Goodridge, and architect and urban planner Vishaan Chakrabarti.

We expect to tackle a range of issues, including obstacles to building affordable housing and converting unused offices to apartments; the shift in business districts; aging infrastructure; growing homelessness and rising rents. We’ll also engage with audience members to understand what housing issues are most important to New Yorkers.

Want to join us live? We’ll be at the Greene Space in SoHo on Monday, March 20 starting at 2 p.m., but make sure to reserve a ticket in advance.

You can also stream the event on the Greene Space’s YouTube channel.