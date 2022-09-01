Programming note: We're combining Early Addition and Extra Extra this week because the brains behind these link round-ups is on a well-deserved vacation, and his editor can't keep up!
Exactly one year after Ida dropped historic rainfall on the five boroughs, New York City is experiencing a near-perfect weather day. Go outside and enjoy it! But first, your links:
- If you’re into pseudo-stalking celebrities, there’s a farm stand in Tribeca where, reportedly, A-list celebrities are regularly spotted, including the likes of Alexander Skarsgard and Frank Ocean. It is only open on Tuesdays.
- Also, on Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly went out clubbing … at the exclusive Ned NoMad – THE SAME CLUB MAYOR ERIC ADAMS IS SUPPOSED TO CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY THIS WEEK. Coincidence?!
- Think you’ve had enough Eric Adams on-the-town content? Think again. Eater NY has literally created a map of places the “nightlife mayor” likes to go.
- Moving on, to an ex-public official, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's campaign has dropped about $8,000 on Facebook ads linking to a Daily News op-ed defending him.
- Here’s something weird: on Monday, crews in northern California were cleaning tomato sauce off the interstate following a big-rig crash. Then on Tuesday, police say a tractor-trailer spilled alfredo sauce all over an interstate in Tennessee. Will noodles be next?
- While COVID-19 has fallen to the back of many American's minds, the number of children hospitalized with covid reached a new peak of the entire pandemic over the summer.
- Next year, MetroCard machines will start to disappear. So here’s a beautifully-written, heartbreaking goodbye to those big metal boxes who’ve stood proudly in every subway station since 1999.
- Congrats, you may be able to soon edit your tweets. The New York Times has more details.
- Greg Gumucio, founder of Yoga to the People, who was recently charged with tax evasion, apparently is not always “Greg Gumucio.” Assistant US Attorney Michael Neff said Gumucio has previously used six aliases, three social security numbers and three birth dates.
- Uh-oh.
A cat whose cheating scene was discovered by his wife. pic.twitter.com/RxOCbLCa2m— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) September 1, 2022