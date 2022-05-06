One by one, the responses from female Democrats came swiftly and forcefully to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I refuse to go backwards,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during an unrelated press conference on Tuesday.

Her statements of condemnation quickly turned into a rallying cry: A day later, Hochul rolled out two new campaign videos affirming her support for abortion rights.

It was a vivid example of how, across the country, Democrats are attempting to capitalize on the threat to Roe as a way to energize and broaden political support, particularly among women voters. Although the fiercest midterm election battles are expected to be in red or swing states, in deep blue New York the issue will likely reframe debates in key races, which thus far have been dominated by concerns around public safety and the economy.

Some Democrats also hope the momentum will usher in legislative and funding initiatives that would strengthen access to abortions.

A moderate with a massive campaign war chest, Hochul is heavily favored to win the Democratic primary and poised to become the state’s first woman elected governor. But she has come under increasing criticism, namely for an $850 million tax subsidy for a new Buffalo Bills stadium and a sloppy vetting process for the former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who last month resigned amid a bribery scandal.

The new campaign ads, one entitled “Strength” and the other “Always Protect,” time out to just 21 seconds combined and are part of an at least $10 million multimedia strategy targeting voters across the state. The first 15-second digital spot begins with a polaroid of the governor and her mother, who worked together on domestic violence issues. It ends with Hochul saying, “I’m protecting abortion access because I’ll always stand up for New York women.”