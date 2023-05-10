This story was originally published on May 10 by The City, a nonprofit newsroom covering New York City. Three years after a Gothamist series unearthed claims of false arrests and rampant police corruption in Mount Vernon, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah is asking the court system to dismiss 26 convictions, which her office has determined were tainted by discrepancies in police paperwork, as well as prosecutors’ failure to turn over key pieces of evidence to the accused. That series, which relied on a police whistleblower’s secret recordings, played a major role in the ouster of Rocah’s predecessor, whose office failed to disclose the tapes to dozens of defendants it continued to prosecute, despite the fact that they contained explosive admissions and statements from officers who did not know they were being recorded. Those statements included an account from an officer, who admitted to safeguarding crack for a drug dealer his team had allied with, and described his colleagues in the narcotics unit framing innocent people for drug sales. They also included a conversation in which another officer described standing by as her colleagues assaulted a resident and then arrested him on trumped-up drug charges. During her 2020 election campaign, Rocah promised to get to the bottom of the scandal. She won handily and took office in January 2021. Now, after a nearly two-year investigation, Rocah’s revamped Conviction Review Unit is notifying the courts that it has uncovered more prosecutor disclosure failures and troubling police practices in a drug operation, rendering 26 people’s past convictions and one defendant’s pending charges untenable. “As a result of these investigations, I am proud of the subsequent actions we have taken to help restore even a measure of public faith in our justice system,” said Rocah in a statement. “These investigations and outcomes reflect our strong commitment to meeting the highest standards of integrity for our convictions and the policies and practices of this office and our law enforcement partners.” Those 26 convictions stemmed from a 2017 narcotics operation that Gothamist first scrutinized in its series, and which Rocah’s team determined “was apparently referred” to in the secret recordings by a Mount Vernon police officer, who described the narcotics unit falsely incriminating people in drug operations.

According to a new report published by Rocah’s office, the Conviction Review Unit found “discrepancies, inconsistencies and contradictions” in police reports about the drug sales purportedly observed during the operation. In many cases, the DA’s report continued, the prosecution’s files had “either no corroboration, or no sufficiently reliable corroboration” of the alleged transactions. The review also found that cases from the operation involved around 30 prosecutors from different parts of the office who were operating “without sufficient centralized oversight,” hamstringing the sharing of critical information with defense attorneys. “This inadvertently created a situation in which material and potentially exculpatory information learned in the case was not disclosed to defense attorneys in other operation cases,” the district attorney’s report noted. “In certain instances, the prosecutors did not come into possession of all of the reports that were directly related to their operation cases during the pendency of the case, and, therefore, those reports were never provided to the defense.” As a result of those arrests, 16 people served time behind bars, some for several years in jail and state prison. In response to this disclosure breakdown, upon taking office, Rocah implemented a “vertical” prosecution system, allowing individual assistant DAs to keep cases from start to finish, curbing the likelihood of key information getting lost during case handoffs. Rocah’s team also created a new bureau dedicated to improving their disclosure practices and complying with New York’s transformative 2019 discovery changes. “These steps help increase prosecutorial accountability and efficient communication in order to prevent disclosure issues in the first place,” the DA’s report notes.

Police Officer Murashea Bovell, a whistleblower in Mount Vernon, recorded phone calls with his colleagues for years. George Joseph / Gothamist