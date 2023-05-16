Two youths from the Bronx and Manhattan have gone missing and the NYPD has mobilized several units to try and find them, authorities said on Tuesday.

The NYPD said Alfa Barrie, an 11-year-old from the Bronx, was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen on Friday at 4 p.m. wearing a navy sweater with a “Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School” logo, gray pants and gray sneakers, police said.

Garret Warren, a 13-year-old from Manhattan, was reported missing on Monday. He was in front of his home on Saturday at 1 a.m., wearing a tan hoodie over a white T-shirt, as well as black jeans and blue-black Jordan sneakers, according to cops.

Investigators later found video of them walking together near 145th Street and Lenox Avenue on Friday evening, leading them to believe they could still be together.

Deputy Chief Brian Gill said police are looking at surveillance video from all over Manhattan and are looking to speak to anyone they can identify from the footage. Police also want to speak to their classmates. The NYPD’s missing persons squad, detective patrol officers in Manhattan and the Bronx, the harbor unit, members of the strategic response group, and other NYPD personnel have been mobilized in the effort.

“Because of their age, we're very concerned — no one's seen them since Friday evening,” Gill said. “We're going to search land, air and sea — obviously the water's right here. They're young children. We're going to take every precaution. We have state-of-the-art equipment for helicopters. We have a harbor unit, and we're going to use all our assets to look for these kids.”

Police urged anyone with any information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS, or directly message the department on Twitter.

“There are millions of eyes and ears in our city and we're asking all of them right now to help us find these children,” NYPD Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson said on Tuesday.