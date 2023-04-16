It’s wildfire season – and residents across the state should be on high alert. Nearly 20 wildfires have already scorched more than 700 acres of land in New York.

“We’re generally getting them under control before there are any real problems,” Basil Seggos, commissioner for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation told Gothamist on Sunday. “We’re taking this very seriously.”

While wildfires are often associated with the western U.S. in states like California or Washingston, they are just as prevalent in the northeast – including New York. The wildfire season begins after the winter months, when dead, dry vegetation is particularly prone to catching on fire. Although last year’s wildfire season was mild – despite a flare up in August – recent high temperatures across the state are making this year particularly dangerous.

The state is enacting its annual burn ban until May 14, where starting a large fire – or leaving one of any size unattended – can result in hundreds of dollars in fines.

“These things do happen: there’s lighting strikes, there’s people who don’t heed the burn ban or perhaps ignite a fire while camping,” Seggos said. “And then you get sparks occasionally from industrial activity, and that’s what we’re seeing now.”

Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she deployed a multi-agency response to provide resources and respond to fires in Rockland, Orange, Schoharie and Ostego counties, among several other communities.

"Given the dry and warm conditions over the past few days, we have seen an increase in wildfires in multiple counties and are responding quickly," Hochul said in a statement. "I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities."

All of New Jersey is also in “high” or “very high” danger of forest fires, according to the state’s fire danger dashboard.

Thus far, most of this season’s wildfires took place in rural parts of the states. There are no recorded human fatalities, though hundreds of acres of land remain scorched.

“Just use common sense outside for cigarette butts and dry leaves,” Seggos said. “These are the kinds of things that can lead to flare ups.”