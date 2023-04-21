A parade of cars in the suburbs. $4,500 gowns. A club night in Bushwick, without alcohol. Another, in Midtown, with a lot of it. For many Muslim New Yorkers, Eid al-Fitr, the day that marks the end of Ramadan, has transformed from a relatively modest, community-centered occasion into something else altogether: a splashy and often spectacular affair that is increasingly acknowledged by mainstream America as well as popular culture. “I think there has always been this perception of Muslims that we take ourselves too seriously or that we don't know how to have fun and one of the things that have really changed is how much young people truly celebrate Eid,” said Kashif Shaikh, the president of the Pillars Fund, a nonprofit that amplifies Muslim storytellers in New York and other cities. “Go check out Instagram on Eid: you will see people showing off their clothes, their Eid prayer locations, their family pictures. It really is quite incredible compared to when I was a kid.”

I think Eid finally feels like an authentic American holiday and not just something a handful of Muslims in America are celebrating at their mosque.

Kashif Shaikh, the president of the Pillars Fund

Eid falls on Friday, April 21, and marks the end of Ramadan, a month of prayer and daily fasting observed by the estimated 450,000 Muslims in New York City. In the decades since the Sept. 11 attacks, the community has at times experienced bigotry, vilification and police surveillance. But it has also seen a rise in its influence, with growing Muslim political representation in the City Council and Legislature and the call to prayer broadcast for the first time in Queens this year. For Shaikh, a critical threshold of acceptance has been reached. “I think Eid finally feels like an authentic American holiday and not just something a handful of Muslims in America are celebrating at their mosque,” he said. Corporate America has certainly embraced the holiday. You can purchase an Eid greeting card from Hallmark or Eid balloons from Party City, or take Ramadan decor tips from Crate and Barrel.

Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bronx Park East on Friday. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“Set up a countdown calendar or chalkboard to Eid al-Fitr,” the company suggests. “Surprise your children with a small treat every night as you mark that Eid is one day closer.” This year, Shaikh said he, his sister and her two small children started the holy month with a trip to Target, where they picked up some Ramadan-themed decorations. “That felt like a massive cultural shift,” he said. Days later, he was astounded to see Ramadan referenced in a recent "Saturday Night Live skit" by none other than Donald Trump, as performed by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson. “We love to say Ramadan,” says the fictional Trump. “That’s fun!”

A car parade in Herricks, Long Island, on Friday, where Muslim marked Eid, the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.. Photo courtesy of Shaheda Quraishi

The changes have come with increased government recognition. The New York City public school system, for instance, made Eid an official holiday in 2016. While the actual Trump broke a 20-year tradition of hosting a White House dinner to mark Eid, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden restored the practice. An Eid celebration born of necessity Shaheda Quraishi is a physician who lives in Herricks in Nassau County, Long Island, where she and her husband raise their three children, ages 5, 12 and 13. During the pandemic, she said, members of the Muslim community sought a way to safely celebrate Eid. The children especially “felt disjointed from their peers, so we wanted a way to spread our holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors in the community,” she said. The result was an Eid car parade, which included over 100 cars last year and slated to take place again this year on Friday. Quraishi said the cars are decorated with balloons, streamers, banners and even floral arrangements. Some have messages scrawled on the windows with chalk, and the children wave pom-poms from the cars, or blare songs, like the Arabic hit "Eidun Saeed" by Mesut Kurtis and Maher Zain.

Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Bronx Park East on Friday. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images