Meanwhile, much of the rest of the state will see a fresh coat of snow. Western parts of New York will get between one and two inches of fresh powder and the Capital Region and the North Country will see between 6 inches and a foot.

New York City will see a sloppy mess of a storm Friday night into Saturday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City, on the other hand, will get pummeled with heavy rains starting Friday night, with the heaviest precipitation falling between 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. All told between one and 1.5 inches will fall, with up to 2 inches in some parts, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy winds will blow across the boroughs with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour at times.

Coastal areas of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island could see additional flooding from storm surges up to 2.5 feet during the high tide hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday morning.