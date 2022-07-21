The extreme heat that’s been swaddling New York City for what seems like years was briefly interrupted on Thursday by a fast-moving thunderstorm – carrying with it globs of hail, gusty winds and the possibility of flooding.
The heat wave hailstorm – officially known as a supercell storm – triggered a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, warning of 40 mile per hour winds that could knock down trees or unsecured objects.
A flood advisory was also issued for Queens through 3:45 p.m., with the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. And for the second time in just three days, the Bronx and other parts north were treated to showers of hail measuring up to an inch in diameter.
As of 3 p.m., the system appeared to have split, with one storm traveling north toward Westchester as the original continued east into Queens and Long Island, according to meteorologist John Homenuck.
The entirety of Long Island was also under a flash flood warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Don’t expect the storm to wash away our unrelenting heat wave, though. By Thursday evening, temperatures were expected to climb into the 90s, where they’ll likely remain through the end of the weekend.
If you missed your chance to cool off in the rain, the FDNY may be able to help.