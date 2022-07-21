The extreme heat that’s been swaddling New York City for what seems like years was briefly interrupted on Thursday by a fast-moving thunderstorm – carrying with it globs of hail, gusty winds and the possibility of flooding.

The heat wave hailstorm – officially known as a supercell storm – triggered a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, warning of 40 mile per hour winds that could knock down trees or unsecured objects.

A flood advisory was also issued for Queens through 3:45 p.m., with the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. And for the second time in just three days, the Bronx and other parts north were treated to showers of hail measuring up to an inch in diameter.