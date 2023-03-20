City and state officials on Monday launched a new ad campaign called “We ❤️ NYC” that’s intended to counter pessimism about the city’s future and encourage civic engagement and pride among residents. But this being New York City, the initial reaction was marked more by disdain and ridicule. “Let's all come together no matter if it's volunteering to clean up parks, volunteering at a homeless shelter. It's about all contributing together because this is the city we love,” Mayor Eric Adams said during an early morning CNBC interview ahead of a formal announcement. As many New Yorkers instantly recognized, the “We ❤️ NYC” symbol is a riff on the classic “I ❤️ NY” campaign created in the 1970s by Milton Glaser.

Nostalgia, though, breeds diehards. Glaser’s logo remains the ubiquitous symbol of the city, emblazoned on T-shirts and souvenirs. And it even carries a New York City origin story: The late design legend said he sketched the logo with a crayon in the back of a taxi cab. So when a New York Times journalist solicited reactions on Twitter to the city’s new ad campaign, the rants poured in. “Don’t mess with perfection,” tweeted one person who included an image of Glaser’s logo. Ben Stephens, a freelance copywriter, offered a critique in design terms. The iconic power of Glaser’s design “comes from its simplicity, its boldness, the foursquare arrangement of its elements,” he wrote.

He then added: “The original looks like the voice of a city. The new one looks like the voice of an investment bank or possibly a healthcare provider.” Councilmember Justin Brannan of Brooklyn compared the new logo to the Holland Tunnel’s 2018 holiday signage that was widely considered a design fail.