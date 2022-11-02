Blind New York voters have a new accessible absentee ballot option this year. But some of the voters say the ballots come with one major flaw: they require people who can’t see or read text to print them out and mail them in.

The ballots come after advocacy groups sued the state Board of Elections in 2020. The suit settled this past April, and required the state to create the ballot, which allows blind voters to mark their choices electronically using screen reader technology. For those with limited vision, the technology allows them to increase the font size or alter the color contrast.

Despite the new statewide ballot — intended to increase participation among the blind — advocates say the ballots have some issues that prevent complete voter privacy and ease, raising concerns ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

“Blind people don’t often have computer printers because they’re not of much use. We don’t read print,” said Ian Foley, a legislative assistant with the New York chapter of the American Council of the Blind.

Blind voters like Foley want to be able to return the accessible ballot online. The state Board of Elections said that presents security risks, citing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s concerns that such a move can lead to a greater chance of election meddling.

Advocates have pointed out that 25 states and the District of Columbia already allow electronic ballot returns for some types of voters, including people who are blind or have limited vision. In New York, voters apply for the new ballots via email, which are then delivered to them. The ballots work with the user’s screen reading technology. The software scans the ballot, and a computerized voice reads the choices aloud. For low-vision voters, the ballots offer large text.

Blind voters say the voting process has improved

Despite their complaints about having to print out a ballot, some blind voters say casting a ballot under this system is an improvement.

Rich Laine, a Mount Kisco resident who is blind, would prefer to send in his ballot online. He said this process is a vast improvement over his voting options from previous years, and added that past voting practices for blind people eliminated their privacy and independence.

Years ago, when Laine was first voting as a blind person at a poll site, a Republican and a Democrat sat with him to help him make his selection, removing his privacy.

“It’s a bit awkward having other people observe your vote. Especially if you’re voting straight Democrat and a Republican is sitting next to you,” said Laine, who sat in his living room across from his girlfriend Audrey Schading, whose seeing-eye dog was splayed out nearby.

Like Laine, Schading also had to rely on others to help her vote and would take family members to the polls. She recounted a time 30 years ago when she had to solicit help from her 8-year-old daughter, who had a different perspective on the candidates.

“She wanted George [H. W.] Bush to be in [office] because Barbara Bush was helping children learn how to read, and we were voting for Bill Clinton,” said Schading.

Now, Laine and Schading say at least with the new ballots they can vote in private and without any influence from children or members of the opposite political party.