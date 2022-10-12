Voting begins in a union election outside of Albany on Wednesday morning, where roughly 400 workers at an Amazon fulfillment center will decide whether they want to join the Amazon Labor Union — the upstart group that successfully unionized a warehouse on Staten Island in March. Voting will take place on four days, ending next Monday. Workers at the National Labor Relations Board offices in Albany will tally ballots the day after, Oct. 18, according to Kayla Blado, a spokesperson for the board.

Time to meet @sarahchaud_. Sarah's 18, works at Amazon in Albany & is a worker-organizer w/ @AlbUnited.



VOTE YES ✅ [on 10/12/22]. This company does not care about us so WE will care for each other.

At a rally outside the facility ahead of the vote this week, Amazon Labor Union organizer Sarah Chaudhry described struggling to make ends meet and feeling alone at work, until she started hearing the stories of her coworkers. “‘I got my second job after this; I won't get to sleep tonight. I don’t feel well but I don’t have any [unpaid time off] left. I have a chronic illness and they keep refusing my accommodation request,’” she said, listing off some of the things her colleagues told her during the lead up to the union drive. “‘My baby is sick and I can’t afford the medical costs while I’m already paying $500 a month for health insurance. I reported my sexual harassment, I reported it and they told me sticks and stones.’”

Yesterday we rallied outside of the ALB-1 Amazon Fulfillment center in the days before this historical labor vote takes place. We hope that workers will join together to VOTE YES and unionize!

“We’re struggling to survive and we are all suffering,” Chaudhry added. Paul Flaningan, a spokesperson for Amazon, which has resisted union efforts at its warehouses for years, said the company was “skeptical” the vote would gain traction among its workers. “We've always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard,” he said. “We hope and expect this process allows for that.” The Albany election marks the third vote held at an Amazon warehouse where workers are aiming to join the newly formed Amazon Labor Union, a group started by current and former workers at Staten Island’s JFK8 warehouse. Their first election at that warehouse was successful, while a second drive, at a warehouse across the street, failed. This week, workers at a warehouse in Moreno Valley California, filed for an election and are also seeking to join the ALU.

New: the NLRB confirmed that it's Region 21-Los Angeles office received a petition for the ONT8 Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, CA, with @amazonlabor as the petitioner. it's the first time workers at an Amazon facility in California have sought a union election