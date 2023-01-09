Thousands of nurses walked off the job Monday morning, calling for two major NYC hospitals to lower nurse-to-patient ratios as negotiations between their union and management stalled. Around 7,000 nurses based at multiple campuses across Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in and one Mount Sinai Hospital network campus in Manhattan are participating in the strike, according to union officials from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA). Outside Montefiore’s Moses campus in Norwood, dozens of nurses wearing red beanies chanted “safe staffing saves lives,” and “every patient is a VIP,” as they marched around the perimeter of the hospital. “We try to provide the care we can, but the reality is we can’t be in two places at once,” said nurse Nicola Nichol, 31. “We’re walking today, not for the money but for adequate nursing staff — and that comes right back to taking care of our patients.” Emergency room nurse Ana Villeda said sometimes nurses there take on as many as 20 patients at a time. As Gothamist previously reported, significant research shows that low nurse staffing levels in hospitals can negatively impact patient outcomes, including mortality rates.

“We have patients in the hallways, and we don’t have enough monitors to put them on, putting their life at risk,” Villeda said. “We’re out here fighting for change, so our patients can receive better care. The nurses don’t want to be out here striking. We want to be inside with our patients.” Last-minute negotiations Sunday staved off strikes at two other Mount Sinai campuses, union officials said — with parties agreeing upon an 18% wage increase over three years and improved staffing ratios. Part of those deliberations involved a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul for hospitals and the nursing union to agree to binding arbitration. Doing so would have allowed talks to continue but nullified the strike.

Nurses begin a picket line at Mount Sinai Hospital in Harlem, after a flurry of recent negotiations failed to yield a labor contract at the medical center. Nurses with Montefiore Medical Center are also striking in the Bronx. Photo taken Jan. 9, 2023. Caroline Lewis

Several other hospitals facing the potential of a strike have reached similar deals since the new year began, including at NewYork-Presbyterian, Maimonides Medical Center, and BronxCare Health System, among others. Thousands of NYSNA members first threatened the strike ahead of Christmas and then gave 10-day notice on Dec. 30 of their plans to demonstrate. But negotiations at Montefiore and Mount Sinai remained at a standstill at the remaining Montefiore and Mount Sinai as a deadline passed Monday morning to reach a deal. Reps for Mount Sinai said NYSNA walked away from the bargaining table overnight. “Despite Montefiore’s offer of a 19.1% compounded wage increase—the same offer agreed to at the wealthiest of our peer institutions—and a commitment to create over 170 new nursing positions, and despite a call from Governor Hochul for arbitration, The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) leadership has decided to walk away from their patients,” Montefiore wrote in a statement on their website.