One day after New York City public schools reopened with widespread absences, Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at criticism of his decision to keep kids in classrooms despite an alarming surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

He also argued that the city’s Black and brown students could not afford the “luxury” of learning remotely — but a Gothamist analysis suggests those students are staying home in greater numbers than their white counterparts.

“We cannot feed into the hysteria,” Adams said Tuesday during an appearance on CNN. “This is traumatizing for our children.”

The battle over how to handle schools amid an increase in coronavirus cases, driven largely by the omicron variant, marks the first major test for the new mayor who was elected in part on a promise to bring more equity to city services. Like his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, Adams has aggressively pushed back on the assertion that the city’s nearly 1 million public school children would be safer engaging in remote learning for a period of time

But the latest variant has sent cases soaring. In the last week for which data is available, an average of 34,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 each day. The city hit a single-day record of more than 52,000 new cases on December 27th, although that count likely includes cases caught over the Christmas holiday.

On Monday, the education department reported the attendance rate for all city students as being around 67%, only slightly higher than the lowest point of the school year when only 65% of students showed up on the day before winter break. By Tuesday, the attendance rate rose to 72%, with roughly 260,000 out.

The day prior, the head of the city’s teachers union, Michael Mulgrew, said that in-person learning may not be sustainable in light of the number of school staff members who were out due to COVID.