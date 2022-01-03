“​​I am worried for my colleagues who had health accommodations last school year and will go in,” she said. “Their underlying conditions have not magically disappeared.”

Some administrators reported scrambling to staff classes. They said some students may have to work remotely in classrooms while instructors teach from home or take on additional classes.

By the end of Monday, attendance showed that only 67% of students were present; before the pandemic, typical attendance was around 91-92%.

In an email to members, United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew said he had advised the mayor to have schools go “remote temporarily until we could get a handle on the staffing challenges” at schools. Mulgrew said Adams declined: “He feels strongly that schools need to remain open,” he said.

Brooklyn parent Donna Baugham-Perry said she agreed with the decision to reopen schools immediately following the break, especially now that both her elementary-age daughters are vaccinated, and so is everyone in her family. “My children go to a school I believe is doing the best they can to … keep the children safe,” she said.

Baugham-Perry, who also serves on a community education council, said most of the families she represents include essential workers, don’t speak English as a first language, and rely on schools for nutrition. “Many of our children struggled as a result of remote learning.”

INCREASED TESTING

While New York City did not require a negative test to return to schools, officials did encourage people to get tested before entering buildings — although it’s not clear how many did so: some sites were closed over the holidays and rapid tests have been difficult to find.

At the same time, Hochul sent a million test kits to city schools last week, for a total of two million more tests. Schools are supposed to have these tests on hand to distribute to all teachers and students in a class anytime someone in that class tests positive. ‌‌People who are exposed will need to take the test two times over the course of five days, and can keep coming back to school as long as the result is negative.

The city is also increasing the weekly surveillance testing in schools from 10 percent of unvaccinated students to 20 percent of both unvaccinated and vaccinated students, plus staff. The testing still does not include children in pre-k and kindergarten.

Many educators and epidemiologists had said the school system’s previous surveillance testing plan was inadequate, because it was limited to unvaccinated people at time when omicron is breaking through inoculations and requires participants to proactively opt-in, which shrinks the pool. At some schools, parents have reported that the same handful of students with permission slips have been tested over and over again. While the new testing regime includes vaccinated people, it still requires signed consent, which epidemiologists say does not give a full picture.