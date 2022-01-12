They prayed together at the same mosques and attended the same schools; pooled resources when neighbors were struggling, cooked together, ate together, watched each other’s children.

When Sunday’s fire sent smoke flooding through the Twin Parks North West high-rise, some of those same families who’d lived side by side for years, died together as well — devastating friends and loved ones within the 19-story building that is the heart of the Bronx’s Gambian community.

Five members of one single family were killed. A couple left behind four orphaned children. In the thick smoke, a community organizer tried to flee the building with her family, but got separated in the stairwell and never made it out.

In total, seventeen people, ranging in age from two to 50, all died of smoke inhalation, authorities said. Of the fourteen people identified by the city so far, spread out over at least four families, eleven of the victims were from Gambia, according to the Gambian ministry of foreign affairs.

Outside the building Tuesday night, friends and neighbors gathered for a vigil, lighting candles and praying in the frigid winter air.

“We are all hurt,” said neighbor Ramatu Ahmed. “By the time you stop your conversation you end up crying. Seventeen people, it’s just too much.”

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

The Jawara Family