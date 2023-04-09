A community market in Sunset Park descended into chaos on Easter Sunday after local authorities dismantled it. The incident at Plaza Tonatiuh is the latest in an ongoing dispute between the local authorities and unlicensed street vendors.

“We are aware of recent enforcement activity at Sunset Park and are disheartened that we are at this place,” Councilmember Alexa Avilés said in a statement on Sunday. “We have been talking with various stakeholders, and we all want to find a solution to support the vendors.”

For decades, city officials have attempted to enforce the more than 20,000 estimated street vendors in the city — most of whom are immigrants. Many of these vendors are working illegally because of a long-standing cap on the number of permits available to vendors. Last month, enforcement of vendors moved to the city Sanitation Department, which advocates called insulting.

On Sunday afternoon, the NYPD began shutting down vendors’ makeshift stands at 44th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, according to social media posts. The NYPD said there were no arrests.