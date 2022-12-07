An embattled mob watchdog overseeing New York Harbor’s seaports held its first meeting in seven months Wednesday — and promptly barred a rogues gallery of alleged La Cosa Nostra associates from working at the docks.

The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor has since 1953 cracked down on mob activity and unfair hiring practices at the sprawling ports. It was mostly dormant from May to November amid an effort to close it altogether by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who argues the Garden State can police its side of the port on its own.

The commission has one representative from New York and one from New Jersey who hold regular public meetings regarding unscrupulous characters seeking seaport jobs, which are historically competitive due to high pay.

But New Jersey hasn’t had a representative at the agency since May, halting those meetings.

The lengthy break left the commission with a backlog of cases, which it addressed during Wednesday’s hearing. At least nine alleged mob associates who had applied for jobs at the seaports were dismissed and barred from applying again without the commission’s approval.

Waterfront Commission Executive Director Walter Arsenault said the rejects had ties to the Lucchese, Colombo, Gambino and Genovese crime families. The group included an applicant who Arsenault said is affiliated with Stephen DePiro, a convicted Genovese soldier who in 2015 was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after pleading guilty to an extortion scheme that collected kickbacks – or “tribute payments” – from dock workers.

The commission also ordered the withdrawal of an applicant who did not disclose his association with a man Arsenault said is a “member of the Sicilian faction of the Gambino family.” Another applicant was rejected because he failed to disclose his father was associated with the Lucchese family and his grandfather and uncle were part of the North Jersey DeCavalcante crime family.

The group’s seven-month hiatus came as the fate of the agency hangs in the balance. The New Jersey Legislature passed a law in 2017 requiring the state to pull out of the commission and shift enforcement to the state’s police force.

A years-long legal battle followed — and earlier this year New York sued New Jersey to stop the dissolution of the commission. The nine justices of the Supreme Court are scheduled to meet behind closed doors about the case on Friday.

Murphy’s previous representative on the commission stepped down without a replacement in May. It took until August for Murphy to nominate Jennifer Davenport, former New Jersey first assistant attorney general, to the role — and another three months before she was confirmed by the state’s Legislature.

“Governor Murphy continues to believe that New Jersey should have the right to withdraw from a nearly 70-year-old commission that does not meet today’s needs or serve New Jersey’s interests,” said Bailey Lawrence, a spokesperson for the governor. “He looks forward to the case being argued during the Supreme Court’s upcoming term and remains optimistic that New Jersey will prevail.”

Representatives for Gov. Kathy Hochul declined to comment.