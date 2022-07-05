A water main break in the Bronx affected bus service on several lines Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
A tweet from the New York City Transit Authority said delays were affecting service on several bus lines due to flooding around Bainbridge Ave and 206th Street.
According to a tweet from Norwood News, a local outlet in the Bronx, water was entering the subway but had not yet affected service as of 8 a.m.
Spokespeople for the MTA and New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection did not immediately return requests for comment.