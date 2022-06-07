Roughly 450 households are without water after a water main break in Queens early Tuesday morning.
The city's Department of Environmental Protection says it shut off several other mains to stop the leak at Vernon Boulevard and 41st Road by the Queensbridge Houses, a New York City Housing Authority Development.
CBS New York reported that the break caused extensive flooding in the area.
The DEP has set up water fountains for residents nearby at 10th Street and 41st Avenue. The department says crews will be going door to door to assess any damage caused by the break.
Officials are still determining the cause of the rupture.