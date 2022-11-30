Wednesday will bring New York City’s quintessential holiday rite – the Rockefeller Center Tree-lighting ceremony, which has taken place practically every year since the 1930’s, except during the World War II era when Christmas lights were banned due to blackout restrictions.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NBC or, of course, visible in person at Rockefeller Center.

The event will feature live performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Alicia Keys and the Muppets, among others.

This year’s 82-foot tall, recently killed, Norway Spruce will come back to life, with 50,000 LED lights hitched to 5 miles of wire.

The tree arrived earlier this month from Queensbury, New York and is between 85-90 years old, officials say, meaning it would have likely been just a wee, young sapling around the time of the first ever tree lighting ceremony, in 1933.

A stretch of Fifth Avenue near Rockefeller Center will be car-free for three Sundays in December for easier viewing.