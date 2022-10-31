It may be heat season, but don’t put away your short-sleeves just yet. Temperatures will be uncharacteristically mild the first week of November in New York and throughout the Northeast.

While the first week of November is usually the time to switch out seasonal wardrobes, temperatures in New York City will remain in the middle-to-upper 60s for the remainder of the week. This weekend might even inch up to 70 degrees — around 10 degrees warmer than what is normally expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Eric Fisher described the looming weather with the potential of reaching record highs.