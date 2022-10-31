It may be heat season, but don’t put away your short-sleeves just yet. Temperatures will be uncharacteristically mild the first week of November in New York and throughout the Northeast.
While the first week of November is usually the time to switch out seasonal wardrobes, temperatures in New York City will remain in the middle-to-upper 60s for the remainder of the week. This weekend might even inch up to 70 degrees — around 10 degrees warmer than what is normally expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Eric Fisher described the looming weather with the potential of reaching record highs.
The warmer temps could be due in part to a La Niña, which was expected to return for a third consecutive winter, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. That means warmer-than-average temperatures for parts of the country, including the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.
But it’s not expected to be the warmest it’s ever been for this time of year.
The first week of warm weather in November in 2020 brought about New York City’s longest streak of 70-degree temperatures for that period on record since tracking started in 1875.
The warmer weather this weekend might throw off some New York City Marathon runners, who usually hope for temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the race.