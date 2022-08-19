As New York City heads into one of the final weekends of summer, temperatures will rise and likely remain dry — with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a warm weekend from Friday through Sunday, with high temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees the next two days and 83 degrees on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms, should they arrive this weekend, may make landfall on Sunday night, with a 30% chance of precipitation after 11 p.m. Precipitation chances for daytime Sunday are pegged at an even humbler 20%.

But even if the rainfall materializes, it won’t affect the severe drought conditions that expanded throughout the state and northern New Jersey this week. Vast swaths of the metro region have remained dry, and even areas without “severe drought” status have seen abnormally dry to moderate drought-like conditions.

“It's not going to show any type of improvement to that drought,” said David Stark, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, adding that several days of rain were needed to officially break the dry spell. “We need more than just a little bit of chance of showers to get rid of that.”