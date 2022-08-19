As New York City heads into one of the final weekends of summer, temperatures will rise and likely remain dry — with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a warm weekend from Friday through Sunday, with high temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees the next two days and 83 degrees on Sunday.
Rain and thunderstorms, should they arrive this weekend, may make landfall on Sunday night, with a 30% chance of precipitation after 11 p.m. Precipitation chances for daytime Sunday are pegged at an even humbler 20%.
But even if the rainfall materializes, it won’t affect the severe drought conditions that expanded throughout the state and northern New Jersey this week. Vast swaths of the metro region have remained dry, and even areas without “severe drought” status have seen abnormally dry to moderate drought-like conditions.
“It's not going to show any type of improvement to that drought,” said David Stark, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, adding that several days of rain were needed to officially break the dry spell. “We need more than just a little bit of chance of showers to get rid of that.”
Some areas in Brooklyn and Staten Island have been experiencing severe drought conditions since August 9th. Chances of rain and thunderstorms increase significantly by Monday, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Even Monday’s currently predicted likelihood of showers isn’t enough to bring an end to the drought, with several days of precipitation needed to bring an end to widespread dryness, Stark said.
Humidity will increase heading into Saturday with higher levels expected in time for possible, though unlikely, rain. A “slight chance of showers” and thunderstorms will be possible starting 1 p.m. Sunday, with the likelihood of rain and storms increasing later in the day.
New York City has seen its share of extreme weather events this summer. It recorded its longest heatwave since 2013 last month, with temperatures soaring well past 90 degrees. Recent flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas also grabbed local headlines, with footage of a sinkhole that emerged in the Bronx in July dominating a City Council hearing on infrastructure threatened by pummelings from extreme weather.
Hanging over the Council’s oversight hearing was a critical anniversary for New Yorkers: 10 years this fall since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in 2012, taking dozens of lives and destroying homes and communities throughout the city.