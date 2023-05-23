The City Council is holding a budget hearing specifically dedicated to public testimony on the city’s proposed $106.7 billion budget on Wednesday, and they’re inviting anyone to speak to the legislative body to offer input on just where the taxpayer funds should go.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Council Chambers in the City Hall, where it will be led by the committee on finance, chaired by Councilmember Justin Brannan. Any New Yorkers interested in testifying at the hearing remotely or in person will need to register at least 24 hours in advance, which means the deadline is Tuesday morning.

The offer marks the only time anyone can publicly weigh in on the executive budget as it goes through a round of Council hearings.

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the City Council are in the middle of tense budget negotiations for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in July. With the ongoing influx of asylum-seekers set to cost the city billions of dollars to provide shelter and other resources, Adams is calling for drastic budget cuts across all city agencies, including public libraries and services for the homeless. In April, Adams released a proposal that calls for several spending reductions in anticipation of the city’s economic outlook.

“We had to make tough choices in this budget and balance competing needs, but our administration always puts the well-being of New Yorkers first, second, and third,” Adams said in a statement in April, announcing his most recent budget proposal.

The City Council – which consists of 51 elected officials who represent the interests of residents – is attempting to reduce these cuts and funnel more money into other services. On Monday, the Council released a report predicting the city will receive $1.8 billion in additional tax revenue over the next two years.

“Responsible budgeting means investing in the services that ensure New Yorkers succeed, not cutting programs that undermine their health and safety,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in the press release. “As a Council, we will continue to prioritize delivering a budget that protests the fiscal health of our City and meets the needs of all New Yorkers and communities.”