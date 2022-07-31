A super PAC whose wealthy donors previously funded Republican candidates has taken an interest in the race for Brooklyn’s 21st Senate District — where a longtime incumbent faces a challenge from a democratic socialist who favors higher taxes on the wealthy.

State filings show the New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany PAC has so far spent $7,500 in digital ads this month backing State Sen. Kevin Parker, a vocal supporter of charter schools. The spending from outside individuals represents one of the few instances where PACs have begun flexing their financial muscle on local races ahead of the August 23rd primary. Filings show it's so far raised nearly $1.3 million.

The PAC spending comes as Parker faces a serious challenge from David Alexis, a candidate endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others. On his website, Alexis says he supports raising taxes on the state’s wealthiest people, arguing that it will “fund a better New York for us all.” Should he win, it will build on the gains made by democratic socialists in Albany in the last few years.

Parker was elected in 2002, and was a candidate for comptroller last year. He currently serves on the banking, finance, and higher education committees. Notably, Parker — who also chairs the energy and telecommunications committee — sponsored a bill that would impose a moratorium on cryptomining, which has riled bitcoin proponents. The bill has yet to be signed.

Among the PAC’s funders is Daniel Loeb, a billionaire hedge fund manager who gave $250,000 to the PAC, according to filings. Loeb generated controversy in 2017 for implying State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who is Black, has done worse for the Black community than the Ku Klux Klan. He later apologized.

Loeb has routinely given to PACs in election cycles. Last year, he contributed $1.5 million to super PACs involved in last year’s mayoral and New York City Council races, notably Strong Leadership NYC Inc. Filings show that PAC – to which Loeb contributed $1 million – provided more support to current Mayor Eric Adams than any other PAC. Loeb declined a request for comment.

“Loeb clearly recognizes that David Alexis’ campaign is all about bringing regular working people into the political process, and sees this as a threat to hedge fund billionaires like himself,” wrote Alexis’ campaign manager, Devin McManus, in a statement.

Another donor, Robert Granieri — co-founder of the investment firm Jane Street Capital — contributed $150,000 to New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany PAC. Granieri has routinely contributed to congressional races outside of New York, giving money to Democratic candidates and Republicans who do not support former President Donald Trump, according to campaign filings. Similar to Loeb, Granieri gave to Strong Leadership NYC Inc. during last year’s city election cycle, to the tune of $250,000, according to filings. Granieri did not return a request seeking comment.

Ian Schaad, also of Jane Street Capital, donated $100,000 to New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany, according to the filings. Schaad previously contributed to Republican candidates, namely Rep. Elise Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, according to federal campaign finance filings. Schaad did not return a request seeking comment.

Another contributor is Paul Tudor Jones II, founder of the Tudor Investment Corporation hedge fund and the Robin Hood Foundation, who gave $250,000 to the New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany. Jim Walton, the billionaire heir to the Walmart fortune, gave $375,000, filings show.

A campaign spokesperson for Parker did not return a request seeking comment.

New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany is managed by Angelia Dickens, an attorney with the StudentsFirstNY charter school advocacy group. The top donors to New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany staunchly support for charter schools, a longtime view also held by Parker. Charter school advocates lost a bid in April to convince the state Legislature to lift the cap on charter schools in the state.

In a statement, Crystal McQueen-Taylor, the chief advocacy officer at StudentsFirstNY, said Parker’s history of backing school choice is the key reason the PAC spent on ads in his favor.

“New Yorkers for a Balanced Albany has a proud history of supporting candidates who advocate for education reform and parent choice. Sen. Parker is a longtime champion in this movement who listens to his constituents and the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers who want more options for our students. We need more people like him in Albany,” McQueen-Taylor wrote. She added Parker is a friend.

“We help our friends,” she said.