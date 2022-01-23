Several residents said Saturday that they've increasingly felt unsafe in the city, particularly after Friday night's fatal shooting of an NYPD police officer.

Jason Rivera, 22, died Friday evening after responding to a domestic violence call from an apartment at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue. A second officer, Wilbert Mora, was also shot and still in critical condition at Harlem Hospital on Saturday. A third officer, who has not been named, shot and injured the gunman, LaShawn McNeil, according to police.

That tragedy is the latest in a string of violence since the beginning of the year, including two other NYPD officers shot while on duty. One officer was shot in the leg while executing a narcotics warrant on Staten Island on Thursday, and another police officer was also shot in the leg in Brooklyn during a struggle with a teenager on Tuesday. The year began with an off-duty officer who was grazed by a bullet in East Harlem on New Year's Day.

Recent high-profile civilian cases have also rattled the city. A 19-year-old Burger King employee was fatally shot during a robbery on January 9th. Less than a week later, a woman died after she was pushed into the path of an oncoming train at the Times Square subway station. On Thursday, an 11-month-old baby in the Bronx was grazed by a bullet in her face.

One activist who works in the community as a violence disrupter said the pandemic has driven up serious crime. There were 479 homicides in New York City last year, compared to 319 in 2019.

“I think that the city has experienced being unsafe for a while, since the pandemic,” said Iesha Sekou, the chief executive officer of Street Corner Resources and an anti-violence activist. “I wouldn't say that the whole city is unsafe… More and more, we're seeing gun violence show up. We're seeing stabbings and shootings and brutal beatings in a number that we wouldn’t normally have seen before.”

Police said the gun that McNeil used to kill Rivera and wound Mora had been stolen and was registered in Baltimore.