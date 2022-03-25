The Amazon Labor Union is asking for hour-long lunch breaks instead of the 30 minutes they get now. They want higher base pay, more paid time off and paid sick days.

They want just cause to protect against layoffs. Workers said the company regularly fires people without warning and then rehires them months later, sometimes at a lower salary.

While Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on Earth, with a net worth of $177 billion, his Staten Island employees earn a starting salary of $18.25 an hour.

The workers are also asking for basic policy changes, such as allowing them to have their phones while working on the floor so they can listen to music or take emergency calls. They said they want the company to provide shuttle service for workers with excessively long commutes from other boroughs.

“Amazon treats these workers like pawns on a chessboard,” said Derrick Palmer, 33, who’s worked for the company since 2015. “But I guarantee you, if we win this election, they gonna treat us like kings and queens.”

But the organizers face a tough battle. Labor experts cited the large number of workers at the JFK8 warehouse and the high turnover among them as major challenges for union organizers.

“In union elections with this number of workers involved with big companies, the track record is not good for unions,” said Joshua Freeman, a history professor at the CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies.

Freeman pointed to the 2019 loss at a union vote at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee and the first failed union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.

“The resources of large corporations that are determined to keep out unions are very large and very impressive and mostly effective,” he said.

Experts also noted that the Amazon Labor Union, which is a new group formed by current and former employees, isn’t affiliated with any pre-existing union — one that might have more resources and a track record of successful drives.

“It’s not a sure shot, that’s for sure,” Freeman said.

Though he added the union may have a better chance in labor-friendly New York, citing other recent wins for organizing efforts at Starbucks in Buffalo and at REI in SoHo.

Amazon has met union organizers with fierce opposition. Some said they had been targeted with performance write-ups. Others have been arrested. The company also recently hung massive ‘VOTE NO’ banners all around the JFK8 warehouse, according to pictures shared with Gothamist.