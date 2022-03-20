A seemingly endless cycle of violence has kept homelessness top of mind in Lower Manhattan, with civic and business leaders, residents and activists debating personal safety for the sheltered and unsheltered alike.

Increasingly, Chinatown residents are in the thick of the discussion over solutions, including what constitutes the community’s “fair share” of shelters and other homeless services, and whether concerns of the area’s significant Asian American population are being taken seriously.

Violence last weekend — two unsheltered men were shot on Lower Manhattan streets, one fatally in Chinatown and the other just blocks away – marked the continuation of an uninterrupted, overlapping conversation around homelessness that gained steam in recent weeks following brutal attacks on Asian American New Yorkers, including instances where homeless men were charged.

The discussions in Zoom hearings, protests and interviews have laid bare a community’s conflicting positions on its most vulnerable residents. In Chinatown, long the cultural center of the city’s Asian American community, the discussions frequently surface complaints about political powerlessness and neglect. Common ground on solutions serving the whole community, including where to site shelters and how to deliver services, has been elusive.

The discord was on full display one evening in late February as members of Manhattan Community Board 2’s Human Services subcommittee convened to discuss a single agenda item: a proposed homeless facility on Grand Street, a block from Sara D. Roosevelt park in Chinatown, on the eastern fringe of the Lower Manhattan district.

The virtual meeting included a presentation by Charles King, a former ACT UP activist and now the CEO of Housing Works, which would run the facility in the district, bordered by the Hudson River, West 14th Street, Bowery/Fourth Avenue and Canal Street.

Backers touted the site — a “drop-in” facility where someone could take a shower, do their laundry or see a therapist — as a necessary addition to a neighborhood where unsheltered homeless people have long had a visible presence, in a city where homelessness was, according to the Coalition for the Homeless, at “the highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s,”

But from the perspective of many who tuned in to the community board meeting, the prospect of a new homeless facility couldn’t have come at a worse moment. Chinatown was convulsing over the February 13th murder of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee, who was attacked inside her Chrystie Street apartment, allegedly by a homeless man who had followed Lee home. Hundreds spoke out against the plan.

“They want to build a shelter just a block away from where Christina Yuna Lee was killed,” wrote Peter Cheng in the meeting room chat. “Do these people have any respect for Asian lives? Are we just a bunch of chinamen to them?” Many others invoked Lee’s death, seen as part of a spate of anti-Asian hate crimes, which were up 361% citywide in 2021, compared to the previous year

But just weeks later, another spate of violence touched the neighborhood. Police in Washington, D.C., and New York said five homeless men living on the street were shot, allegedly by the same assailant, two of them fatally. Two of the shootings occurred in Manhattan Community District 2, including a fatal attack March 12th on Lafayette Street – just blocks from the site of the Grand Street facility opposed by neighborhood residents.

At a press conference, Mayor Eric Adams described the crimes as a "chilling" act of "cold-blooded murder," and said the incidents were a "clear and horrific intentional act" targeting homeless individuals. On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect – Gerald Brevard III, 30, of Washington, whose family told Gothamist he struggled with mental illness and often slept on the street.

But the attacks described by Adams were hardly new ground for New York or even Lower Manhattan. It was just two and a half years ago that four homeless men living on the street in Chinatown were randomly attacked and killed – prompting commitments for new shelters. And in February 2021, four homeless people were stabbed in subway attacks; two of the victims died of their injuries.

Increasingly, progressive groups and advocates for homeless people voice concern over what they see as one often-vilified community being pitted against another.

All told, six new shelters are planned for Lower Manhattan’s Community Districts 1, 2 and 3, which all claim parts of Chinatown. Local opponents complain that Chinatown is a kind of repository for facilities shunned by wealthier communities, including shelters and a controversial high-rise jail earmarked for 125 White Street.

According to city data, there are other communities with more shelters, but Manhattan Community District 3, wherein the bulk of sprawling Chinatown is situated, is among the city leaders for shelters. Manhattan Community District 2 has none, according to the data.

“Where is the Asian representation in CB2 to discuss issues in Chinatown?” asked Donald Fung, writing in the meeting room chat. Asian Americans make up about 15.5% of Community District 2’s population, and hold down about 6.1% of the advisory body’s board seats, according to city figures. Another commenter, identified only by their initials, chimed in: “‘You don’t matter’ is what I’m hearing.”