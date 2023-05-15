The image in the cell phone video is difficult to make out. Recorded at around 11 p.m. one night last month, it shows at least three NYPD officers making an arrest in front of a shuttered hair salon after responding to a noise complaint in Flatbush, Brooklyn. What happened next has raised questions about how New York City police officers use force when a child is in harm’s way and how the city’s child welfare agency intervenes in child custody cases when a parent is arrested. John Guerra said he was standing on Woodruff Avenue on April 24 with his 20-month-old son and other adults and children from the neighborhood when officers responded to what the NYPD later reported was a 311 noise complaint. The song on the stereo, according to Guerra and two witnesses, was “Baby Shark.” “It was a baby song,” he told Gothamist. When officers went to arrest Guerra’s friend, Latisha Maldonado, for not turning over her audio speaker, Guerra can be seen in the phone video approaching the police while holding his son, yelling at them to stop.



“You’re doing too much, bro,” Guerra can be heard saying. Officers later alleged that Guerra said, “I’ll break your shit, pussy,” Then, the video shows one of the officers turns and pushes Guerra twice, sending him and the child backwards. Additional footage obtained by Gothamist from the hair salon’s security camera shows five officers then tussling with Guerra. He said the officers later pushed him and the toddler against the metal grating on the business next door. Guerra says the officers kicked him repeatedly before his son was eventually taken from him by police. Guerra was also arrested.

John Guerra and his son. Courtesy of John Guerra

Guerra’s attorney Omar Russo said he filed a motion on May 2 claiming that Guerra was falsely arrested and subjected to excessive force. “Officers physically engaged claimant [Guerra], with no regard for the fact that his small child was in his arms. The defendant officers pushed claimant, causing he and his son to be lunged backward into the metal grate of the storefront hitting their heads and backs,” Guerra’s claim reads. “At no time had claimant committed a crime, resisted arrest, or provided any justification for the defendant officers’ conduct.” Guerra was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records. Police records allege that Guerra ignored officers’ orders to step back and pushed one of the responding officers, Victor Kwok. “There’s kids over here. Don’t touch me. I got my son,” the police complaint alleges Guerra said to officers, adding, “Kwok pushed defendant back and repeatedly stated, step back, get back.” After reviewing the videos, Johanna Miller, director of the Education Policy Center at the New York Civil Liberties Union, criticized the officers’ use of force in the situation, noting that they could have issued summonses for Guerra’s charges rather than arrest him while he was with his son. “Any human being who has any trace of humanity would know that this is not the right way to go about this,” Miller said. “The fact that this whole thing started with a noise complaint is a travesty. Why is it even the NYPD that goes to a noise complaint? They only have one tool, and that’s force.”

“My son was crying at the top of his lungs.”

John Guerra