The video captures the loud popping that rang out when the fire started. Bright orange sparks showered the street below along with white, strobe-like flashing.

Preliminary findings indicate it may have been a 60-year old power cable that failed and caused a flash fire, according to MTA officials. There were no injuries.

Trains were back in service two hours later, with some M trains running express while the damaged equipment was repaired.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey said he'll take a “fresh look” at the cables throughout the system and check their condition, but doesn't believe any other cables would catch fire.