An explosive fire on an elevated track in Brooklyn on Thursday caused service suspensions and delays, MTA officials said.
The track fire happened near Kosciuszko Street around 8 a.m. along the JMZ lines. The alarming incident was recorded on video that was posted to Reddit by user Miser and also shared on Twitter by @whatisny. The MTA confirmed the video of the incident was authentic.
The video captures the loud popping that rang out when the fire started. Bright orange sparks showered the street below along with white, strobe-like flashing.
Preliminary findings indicate it may have been a 60-year old power cable that failed and caused a flash fire, according to MTA officials. There were no injuries.
Trains were back in service two hours later, with some M trains running express while the damaged equipment was repaired.
New York City Transit President Richard Davey said he'll take a “fresh look” at the cables throughout the system and check their condition, but doesn't believe any other cables would catch fire.