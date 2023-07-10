Family, friends, Mayor Eric Adams and hundreds of Yemeni community members from Brooklyn and Queens assembled to mourn Monday as 86-year-old Hamoud Saeidi was laid to rest, two days after he was shot to death at random by a 25-year-old scooter rider.

“This person did not kill my father only,” said an emotional Main Saeidi, one of Hamoud’s four sons, outside the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center in Bay Ridge. “He killed everybody in the community. He killed the whole family.”

The elder Saeidi was remembered as a loving, devout patriarch who came to this country 40 years ago from his native Yemen to work, with little more than the shirt on his back.

After getting his start in California, he moved to New York City, and came to own several bodegas. He was a staple in the tight-knit community of Yemeni immigrants, Main Saeidi said, and could always be counted on to help fellow immigrants get jobs and support their families.

Hamoud Saeidi spent his last moments Saturday doing what he did every weekend: walking to the mosque from his home in Jamaica, Queens. Alleged gunman Thomas Abreu rolled up and shot Saeidi in the back, leaving him to collapse on the sidewalk.

The brutal murder left Saeidi’s wife of 60 years, six children, 30 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren in grief-stricken shock.

“For us personally, he was our backbone, he was everything to us,” Main Saedi said through tears.

“I ask from the police commissioner and everyone — and we believe in the U.S. law and court system — that this person is going to get what he deserves, and not come out and do it again,” he added.