A 44-year-old man died Monday after being hit by the driver of a U-Haul truck, who wounded seven other people in Brooklyn, according to NYPD officials.

The victim was hit at 10:48 a.m. while riding an e-bike at the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police withheld the man's identity while his family was notified.

The force of the impact threw the cyclist onto the sidewalk, where he lay bleeding, according to several witnesses who described the chaotic scene. The man sustained injuries to his head and died at the hospital, NYPD officials said.

Speaking at an unrelated press conference Tuesday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had been in contact with some of the man’s family members.

“He leaves behind children. He was a single father raising those children on his own,” Adams said. “Just a terrible tragedy.”

On Monday afternoon, authorities identified the driver of the U-Haul as 62-year-old Weng Sor. He was taken into custody by police in Red Hook.

Sor was expected to be formally charged by police on Tuesday morning. No information about his legal representation was available right away.